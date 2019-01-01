Caf Confederation Cup: I am ready to lift Azam FC over Triangle United - Chirwa

The forward reveals their general preparedness in the team before hosting their Zimbabwean opponents next Sunday

Azam FC striker Obrey Chirwa is confident he will help the team get enough goals against Triangle United of Zimbabwe in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup qualifier.

Azam will welcome their opponents at Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam on September 15 before the return leg which will be played on September 28.

Obrey adds the team has a debt to pay their loyal fans with a positive outcome in the two-legged match.

“Generally, it is going to be a tough match, my job while on the pitch remains to score goals hence, I am well prepared to make sure we emerge winners through using the home advantage positively,” Chirwa told the Daily News.

The forward revealed how his teammates have prepared for the game, which comes two days before another league match against Police FC on September 18.

“Currently, the morale in the squad is high and everyone is looking forward to playing and ensuring we get positive results then. We will fight for nothing else other than victory in that tricky match,” he concluded.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Triangle United lost their domestic match with a 2-1 margin against Black Rhinos on Sunday, while Azam won a friendly match against Pan Africans where Chirwa scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory on Saturday.