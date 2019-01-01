Caf Confederation Cup: How Bandari FC prepares with away experiences - Oburu

The Dockers will host the Tunisian side in Nairobi in the continental match before a return leg scheduled later this month

FC team manager Wilson Oburu has revealed his satisfaction with the team's preparations ahead of their match against Tunisian side Ben Guerdane.

The club started their pre-season in earnest in where they also played against and drew 2-2 before their participation in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in July in Rwanda.

“I think the preparations for us have been spot on and I am happy we managed to expose the boys to such a competitive environment before,” Oburu told Goal.

“When we were in South Africa, we played a big game against Cape Town City which is more or less like the game we are playing on Saturday [against Ben Guerdane].

“We also played against Mukura SC of Rwanda at their own stadium against their own fans and I hope it also gave us another kind of preparation we would have wanted.”

The Dockers were also participants in the SportPesa Super Cup in January in and Oburu picked up a 2-1 win over Simba SC, as another match regarded as good enough to prepare the team for continental ties.

“Playing Simba in the Super Cup was also another good and high-level match for our team and moving forward it is these kinds of games which we need.

“It may be expensive to have such matches but there are no two ways about it.”

Oburu also feels playing many games outside the country will help Kenyan teams start posting better results when facing other African teams in the and in the Confederation Cup.

“All these [poor away records] will be addressed when our teams play more matches away, be it in a friendly or competitive games. In every pre-season preparation we have to include more matches played away from the comfort of home grounds,” explained Oburu.

“And this is what has helped and they have an advantage against other Kenyan teams because they have played a lot of such games before.

“They have been there and they have felt those matches regularly.”

Bandari will host Ben Guerdane on September 14 before the return leg two weeks later.