Caf Confederation Cup: Hard work and discipline key for Buildcon success - Chembo

Coach calls on players to 'pull our puzzle and strings together' ahead of Caf Confederation Cup clash

Buildcon interim coach Tenant Chembo has urged his players to employ hard work when they face Young Buffaloes in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Caf CC debutants will host the Eswatini's side at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola for the preliminary round of the tournament and Chembo is confident his side will earn a good result by working hard.

“We are debutants and I don’t expect miracles from us but if we pull our puzzle and strings together nothing will go wrong,” Chembo told Lusakatimes.com.

Chembo is also aware of Young Buffaloes' threat and warns his players to see they employ extra care during the showdown.

“It’s all about hard work. If you have to achieve anything as a team we need teamwork, discipline and good attitude. Young Buffaloes are a seasoned team and they have been together for some time so we just have to be wary and guard ourselves,” he added.

Chembo took the reigns of the Ndola-based side after the club failed to renew the contract of Serbian tactician Srdan Zivojnov.

Meanwhile, Young Buffaloes coach Domeni Kunene is hopeful they will pick up a good result away from home.

“We are well prepared for the game, the spirit in the team is high, and we promise a better performance this time around,” Kunene told Lusakatimes too.

Young Buffaloes faced Green Eagles of Zambia at the same stage of the competition last season and failed to progress after falling 2-0 in Lusaka before a 3-2 loss at home.

The second leg of the match will be played on August 24 in Manzini where the aggregate winner will face Premier Soccer League ( ) in September.