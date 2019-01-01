Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia's defence must be very smart vs DC Motema Pembe - Omollo

The tactician has pointed out the importance of a tight backline in the return match of the continental tie

must be very smart in how they defend against DC Motema Pembe, club legend Sammy Omollo has said.

Gor Mahia will be up against their Caf Confederation Cup playoffs opponents on Sunday after drawing 1-1 in the initial meeting in Nairobi, and Omollo has offered them advice on how to overcome DC Motema Pembe in Kinshasa.

“Motema Pembe will attack intensively and Gor Mahia should defend with might and in a very smart manner. But what worries me most is Gor Mahia have been defending poorly especially when playing away,” Omollo told Goal.

“If the defence will be wanting then I do not see them going through. Motema Pembe had a good attacking force so playing at home it is expected they will do a better job up front.”

The Posta coach further pointed out areas which could be the undoing for the Kenyan side as they search for second successive qualification for the group stage.

“Gor Mahia are up to a very big challenge because the away goal conceded will give opponents an advantage. It would be very hard for Gor Mahia to score in Kinshasa but in football, as they say, anything can happen," he added.

“The passionate fans for Motema Pembe will make the atmosphere in the stadium poisonous for Gor Mahia. Coach Steven Polack has also travelled with a very thin squad of 15 players and what does it mean; he has no option for a strong bench.

“They can lose the match basically because of personnel and consider when a team is playing away, suffering a red card is very easy but let us wait and see what Gor Mahia have in store for us.”

The former Kenyan international, however, did not entirely rule out surprising progress for the heavyweights.

“If Gor Mahia manage to play tight and have luck on their side they can pull something out of the game. But, to me for now, it is very difficult,” Omollo concluded.

“Should Gor Mahia win this match I will accord them much respect.”