Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia and Bandari FC learn opponents

The Dockers start their tie away from home while the Green Army will welcome the DRC outfit in the final qualification tie of the tournament

will face Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs stage.

The Kenyan champions dropped to the second-tier continent competition after going down to USM Alger of in the Caf second round of qualification in a 6-1 aggregate defeat.

In the 2018/19 season, the Kenyan heavyweights managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup but were eliminated by RS Berkane in a 7-1 aggregate loss.

After a 3-3 aggregate score, DC Motema Pembe edged Al Khartoum of Sudan with a 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the previous round.

Gor Mahia will play their first match at home.

Meanwhile, will face Horoya AC of Guinea in the play-offs. The Dockers booked the knockout date after beating US Ben Guerdane of in a 3-2 aggregate win.

Horoya AC dropped to the Confederation Cup after they were beaten in the Champions League 5-2 on penalties by JS Kabylie of Algeria.

Bandari will start the campaign away from home. It is the first time the Bernard Mwalala-led side have reached this stage of the competition.

The first legs of the competition will be staged on the weekend of October 27 before the return fixtures take place a week later.