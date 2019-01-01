Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia FC paired against Egyptian giants Zamalek

Goal Kenya.

Gor Mahia has been pooled alongside Egyptian side Zamalek FC in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup draw conducted on Monday.

K’Ogalo qualified for the latter stage after eliminating New Star of Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate. Zamalek, who have won eight champions league crowns as well as one Confederations Cup - formerly Caf Cup Winners Cup, eliminated Tunisian side Ittihad Tanger to seal their place in the next rounds.

Other teams in Group D include NA Hussein from Algeria, and Petro Atletico from Angola.

GROUP A: Hassania Agadir, Otoho d'Oyo , RS Berkane, Raja CA; GROUP B: Etoile Sahel, Enugu Rangers, Salitas FC, CS Sfaxien; GROUP C: ZESCO United, Al Hilal Omdurman, Asante Kotoko SC, Nkana FC; GROUP D: Gor Mahia FC, NA Hussein Dey, Petro Atletico and Zamalek SC.

