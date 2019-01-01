Caf Confederation Cup: Bogere hat-trick enough to hand Proline FC the advantage
Ivan Bogere's hat-trick was enough to give Proline FC a 3-0 win against visitors Masters Security of Malawi in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Saturday.
The striker needed just 18 minutes to open the scoring at Lugogo Stadium. The attacker was kept quiet until a few minutes after the break when the defenders let him loose.
With about six minutes to go, the striker sealed the game with a well-taken goal to give his team a deserved advantage ahead of the second leg to be played in Malawi in two weeks.
The Ugandan side now needs a draw of any kind, or a loss of a lesser margin to advance to the next round where they will play the winner between Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) of Tanzania, or Association Sportive de Kigali of Rwanda.
Proline are making their debut in the competition.