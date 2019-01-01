Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari can neutralise Bance's threat through man-marking - Omollo

The striker netted a hat-trick in Conakry and the tactician has pointed out ways the Dockers can keep him under check

FC can neutralise Aristide Bance's threat by man-marking him during the Caf Confederation Cup playoff second leg match in Nairobi, Sammy Omollo has said.

Bance scored a hat-trick during the first leg meeting in Conakry as Horoya AC won the match 4-2, and Omollo says shutting down his supply line is part of their strategy.

“The match is a tricky one and [Aristide] Bance is a real threat as he seems to be scoring any time from any angle. Coach [Bernard] Mwalala should instruct his players to cut ball supplies to Bance and Bandari players should know where such supplies can come from,” Omollo told Goal.

“I assume they observed that in the first leg meeting.”

The Posta coach added the best man to keep a close vigil on the Burkinabe footballer is captain Felly Mulumba, but warns such duties also come with its own risks.

“Mwalala should also put somebody to man-mark Bance. Such a threat needs man-to-man marking because if he scores then Bandari will be in a difficult position,” explained the former defender.

“[Felly] Mulumba is the best person to do the job but he has to work hard and smart and should be aware of the probability of suffering a red card is very high.

“Another big problem of man-marking a player is that the defence will not be balanced at all.”

Omollo also added the progress of Bandari into the group stage of the tournament is what Kenyan football desire.

“This is going to be a very big match one which fans cannot afford to miss due to the likely entertainment in it," concluded the tactician.

"I just hope for the best for Bandari because if they progress it is a big achievement for Kenyan football at large.”

The Dockers have never qualified to the group stage of the tournament before.