Caf Confederation Cup: Azam FC suffer defeat to Fasil Kenema

The Tanzanian side will need to win the return leg at home to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage

Tanzanian side Azam FC suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia in the first leg of their Caf Confederations Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Tanzanian giants came into the match hoping to get at least a draw, but were undone in first-half added time by Bezabeth Meleyo, who capitalised on a defensive lapse.

Fasil will now try and get any type of draw away to make it to the next round of the competition while Azam will have to win by two goals to advance.

The Tanzanian side rarely loses at home in the Caf Confederation Cup, meaning their visitors will have to dig deeper if they are to get something.

Since 2013, the East African side have played seven games at home and the worst they have done is a 0-0 draw on two occasions.

They have gone ahead to win the remaining five games, winning the last four. Something worth noting is that they have kept only one clean sheet in those games.

The return leg will be played on August 24 in .