Caf Confederation Cup: Azam FC knocked out by Triangle United

Tanzania's FA Cup champions have been eliminated from the competition after a 2-0 aggregate defeat against their Zimbabwean opponents

Azam FC have been eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup after falling to Triangle United by a solitary goal on Saturday afternoon.

The outfit had camped in Zimbabwe for six days hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit suffered in the first leg. Neither of the two teams could find a breakthrough in the first half.

After the break, Collins Duwa's strike ended the Tanzanian FA champions hopes and gave the Zimbabweans an aggregate 2-0 scoreline.

Despite a spirited performance from the Etienne Ndayiragije led side late in the game, Triangle held on to advance. The recent result casts doubt over the future of the Burundian coach in the team.

United will now turn their attention to the final round where they will be paired with a team that will be eliminated from the Caf .