Caf Confederation Cup: Azam FC in rebuilding process – Ndairagije

The Burundian coach insists the Tanzanian side have got a chance to progress despite losing the first leg at home

Azam FC coach Ettiene Ndairagije has hinted he will deploy a different approach when they face Triangle United in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian side will face a huge task of eliminating the Zimbabwean side after losing the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 1-0 on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe-based side netted the winner in the 34th minute of the first half via their skipper, Ralph Kawondera and have a job to defend it well at their turf should they desire to progress further into the contest.

Despite the defeat, Ndairagije expressed optimism they will do what it takes to snatch a vital victory from the foreign venue.

“As you know, we are still in the team rebuilding process such that today’s [Sunday] performance has given us a lesson on the areas we need to improve to do well in the approaching encounter,” Ndairagije is quoted by Daily News.

Moreover, the Burundian trainer revealed his charges played under big pressure with the mentality to score first something he said created a lack of coordination between midfielders and strikers.

“In most cases, positive results come from the good performance that is why we ought to start early preparations for us to do well away in Zimbabwe,” Ndairagie continued.

The coach also defended his decision of calling to bench Shaaban Chilunda just a few minutes after being introduced into the match saying he picked up a knock which rendered him to fail to execute the responsibilities he was tasked to do.

“I wanted him [Chilunda] to play at the centre of the striking force but after picking the slight injury, he was afraid to compete for the ball with Triangle United defenders hence I had to pick him out because time was running away.”