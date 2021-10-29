Caf Confederation Cup: 'AS Otoho match is winnable for Gor Mahia' - Harrison

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison has welcomed AS Otoho d'Oyo pairing in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup, stating it is a winnable tie.

K'Ogalo qualified for the competition after eliminating Al-Ahly Merowe in the previous hurdle, while the Congolese charges dropped to the second-tier competition after falling to Petro Atletico of Angola in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The 60-year-old has further set a target of claiming a win away before sealing progress at home in the second leg.

'It is going to be tough'

I think it was a middle-of-the-row draw, we could have a worse draw or a better draw, but we think it is a winnable game," Harrison told Goal.

"It is going to be very tough in Congo, but we have to go, be solid and try to get a result there. If we can force a result in Congo then we can potentially finish the job here in Nairobi.

"Registering new players before the match won't happen, it can only happen in the group stage, unfortunately, we have to work with the players we have here, for now."

We have to play Sofapaka like a cup final

On Wednesday, K'Ogalo went joint top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after defeating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Kasarani. This weekend, Saturday, October 30, they will be hosting Sofapaka at Kasarani.

Batoto ba Mungu have struggled for consistency this season, managing a win, draw, and two losses.

"You know everyone raises their game when playing Gor Mahia, regardless of where they sit on the table," Harrison continued.

"When they come on the pitch against us they will be playing like champions. We know every game is a cup final for us.

"So we have to prepare ourselves for the game, professionally and approach it in a positive manner and win it, but there are no guarantees, we have to earn the right of winning the game."

The first leg will be played on November 28, with the second leg scheduled for a week later.