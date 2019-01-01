Caf Confederation Cup: Anything can happen to Yanga SC in Pyramids FC – Zahera

The Congolese coach remains confident his side can cause an upset during the return leg match set for Cairo on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera believes his side has a chance to beat Pyramids FC and qualify for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian giants are facing a tall order when they tackle the Egyptian side having lost 2-1 in the first leg play-off contest played at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza last Sunday.

A late strike by captain Papy Tshishimbi helped to restore some hope for Yanga who landed in on Friday hoping to cause an upset against a team that is targeting to reach the competition’s group stage for the first time in history.

However, speaking before they left for Cairo, Zahera said he was confident they have rectified the few mistakes from the first leg and they are good to get a good result.

“Football is extraordinary and anything can happen,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News. “The most important thing for us is always to be on alert throughout the match because if we lose concentration, they can surely punish us.

“If they scored two goals here, we can equally do the same at their backyard.”

Yanga will miss the services of defender Kelvin Yondani who did not travel after picking up a red card in the first leg match but his void is expected to be filled by Lamine Moro.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian defender will have to take charge of the defensive responsibilities for his club despite not playing in the last encounter.

For Yanga to reach the group stage, they must win by either two goals or more without conceding. In eight previous encounters against Egyptian clubs, Yanga have never emerged aggregate winners.

Yanga have lost five times to Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, twice to their Cairo rivals , and once against Ismaily SC.