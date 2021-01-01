Caf Confederation Cup: Angola experience is a lesson for Namungo FC – Morocco

The Tanzanian outfit's tactician now says they have learnt a lot after their first-leg meeting in Angola was called off

Namungo FC coach Hemed Morocco has discussed how they have learned from their Caf Confederation Cup cancelled game in Angola.

The domestic cup winners were already in Luanda to face Primeiro de Agosto in their first leg clash but the game which was set for Sunday was cancelled by Caf after the Angolan authorities ordered all Namungo players to self-quarantine owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morocco has now explained the team suffered while in Angola but said they can use the experience to make them prepare for the future.

“We want to thank God that everyone is okay and safe but what happened is a lesson for us to learn,” Morocco said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“It’s a challenge for us and it’s a lesson too so we have nothing to say at the moment, we are back in Tanzania to prepare for our upcoming matches.”

On cancelling the fixture on Saturday, Tanzania Football Federation explained: “Caf has cancelled the first leg match pitting Primeiro de Agosto against Namungo,” read a statement by TFF signed by media officer Cliford Mario Ndimbo and obtained by Goal.

“The game was scheduled to be played on Sunday in Luanda but earlier on authorities in Angola had ordered the entire team of Namungo to be quarantined after arriving in Luanda and also be tested for Covid-19.

“Owing to the standoff, Caf has moved to call off the match and confirmed the outcome on the game will be discussed and communicated in due course.”

Earlier on Saturday, the TFF confirmed in a statement they were closely monitoring the situation by stating: “TFF is closely following up on why Namungo was quarantined by the Angola authorities immediately after undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests,” read a statement from the Federation and obtained by Goal.

“Namungo reached Angola [on Friday] to play their final Caf Confederation Cup preliminary game against Agosto.

“On reaching Angola, all players were subjected to Covid-19 tests, and later on, the authorities directed the whole team to be quarantined in the military premises which contravene the Confederation of African Football (Caf) directives.

“TFF has been in constant communication with Caf to find an amicable solution fast to allow Namungo to continue with their preparations for the game that will be played on February 14.”

The East Africans were paired against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in a draw conducted on January 8. The Tanzanian Premier League side, who are making a first appearance at this stage, were scheduled to play away, before a home match against the Angolan outfit, on February 14 and 21, respectively.