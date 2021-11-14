Caf concerned with government and FKF standoff but ready to mediate

Caf has revealed its readiness to meet with the Kenyan government and stakeholders to help end the impasse that has hit the management of football in the country.

On Thursday, the Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Sports, dissolved the federation led by Nick Mwendwa and appointed a caretaker committee to be chaired by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

The new committee will be in place for six months before overseeing fresh elections to usher in new officials.

Mwendwa’s office was dissolved after they were accused of alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

Mwendwa, who was serving his second term in office, was arrested on Friday and will be arraigned in court on Monday alongside 12 other federation members.

The African governing body has now confirmed the situation in Kenya is being monitored but was quick to point out they will be ready to mediate to have the impasse solved amicably.

'Caf supports the position by Fifa'

“Caf has noted with concern reports in Kenya media on the developments in that country including the alleged arrest of Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa,” read part of the statement from Caf obtained by GOAL.

“In addition, Caf has also noted the letter from Fifa to the government authorities in Kenya on the concerns regarding the independence of the FKF highlighted in recent weeks.

“Caf supports the position of Fifa on the matter and will avail itself to meet relevant stakeholders in Kenya to discuss solutions to the current impasse in this regard.

“Caf is deeply concerned about the situation and the manner in which the situation is unfolding and notes all the allegations that have been made.

'Stakeholders ready for mediation'

“Caf is committed to good governance in African football administration; at this stage, we will not make any further comments until we have a full understanding of the entire picture. Caf together with Fifa are monitoring the situation.”

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has welcomed the decision by Caf to meet with stakeholders and the government, saying it will be the only way to solve the standoff.

“I have seen the letter from Caf and as the leader of stakeholders in the country, we are happy they are ready for mediation,” Nyamweya told GOAL.

“We are ready for a meeting with Caf, Fifa, and the government and it will be the best way to bring sanity back to football.”