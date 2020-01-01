Caf CL: Simba SC launch jersey ahead of Plateau United showdown

The new colours will be worn by Wekundu wa Msimazi who hope to advance further in the competition after last year’s early elimination

Mainland champions Simba SC have launched their Caf jersey.

Simba will face Nigerian side Plateau United between November 27 and December 4 in the preliminary round encounter and they have moved fast to launch the colours the players will don during the competition.

The new jersey has maintained their traditional red and white colours. Simba were eliminated in the first round by UD Songo last season after they were beaten by the Mozambican champions 1-0 at the National Stadium.

More teams

In a bid to strengthen their squad, Simba are understood to be planning a formal request to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to be allowed to sign five international players before the December mini-transfer window opens.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Moses Mkandawile, a retired Simba goalkeeper, welcomed the initiative but said it would be very important if they sign defenders and strikers should the TFF agree to their prayers.

“It is a good plan from Simba because it is one big thing that may end up helping them in a big way,” Mkandawile told Mwanaspoti.

“If they are allowed to sign more players, I would want them to bring defenders and strikers on board because I think the midfield department is complete as it stands.”

On his part, Malota Soma welcomed the move to go for more players that will strengthen the squad specifically for the continental assignments.

“Champions League is a very different competition than our own domestic league,” the former Simba said.

“This is a big competition that demands experience at the highest levels. If Simba want to add another five players, then they must bring quality players who can compete at the level of Champions League.”

Former Yanga SC star Ally Mayay stated the chances of the Tanzanian Champions League representatives reaching the group stage is possible should they overcome the Nigerian side.

Article continues below

“If Simba will eliminate Plateau United, they stand a chance of getting an opponent from the south and not from the north,” Mayay, who turned into a football pundit after retirement, said.

“That means if they work harder then a chance of getting a group stage slot is very much possible.”

Simba have had to deal with immense pressure since losing two consecutive league matches to Polisi Tanzania and Ruvu Shooting.