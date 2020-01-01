Caf CL: Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck reveals plans to beat Plateau United

The tactician says they will do more in finding ways that will ensure they see off the Nigerian giants in the preliminary round

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed ways they are working on in order to ensure they pick up wins against Plateau United in the Caf .

The Tanzanian heavyweights landed the Nigerian side in the preliminary round of the Champions League and Vandenbroeck has stated how they plan to win both matches and advance in the competition, unlike last season.

“I am following up on our opponents and I am working on all means available. So far, we have managed to get some video clips on how they play,” Vandenbroeck told IPP Media.

“The clips will help us have a full picture of them but we will not stop there as we will try and have some more details given our aim is to win both matches and advance to another stage.”

The Belgian head coach also explained why his strikers must be on top of their game when they will face Plateau United in the coming weeks.

“They have some good defenders and my strikers must be very bright to beat them. We must try and device a good way to handle them,” the former Zambia head coach added.

Simba signed foreign players that include Bernard Morrison, Chris Mugalu, Joash Onyango, and Larry Bwalya who are expected to give them a competitive edge in the Champions League.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are understood to be preparing a formal request to the Football Federation (TFF) and request to be allowed to sign another five foreign players specifically for the Champions League before the mini-transfer window opens in December.

Moses Mkandawile, a retired Simba goalkeeper, welcomed the initiative but said it would be very important if they sign defenders and strikers should the TFF agree to their request.

“It is a good plan from Simba because it is one big thing that may end up helping them in a big way,” Mkandawile said in an earlier interview.

“If they are allowed to sign more players, I would want them to bring defenders and strikers on board because I think the midfield department is complete as it stands.”

Simba’s hope is to progress further in the Champions League after they were eliminated by UD Songo in the first round last season.

The Tanzanian 2020 treble winners have already unveiled their third jersey meant for the continental competition.