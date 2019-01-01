Caf CL: Nyasa Big Bullets under no pressure at all against FC Platinum - Pasuwa

The Malawian champions will host their Zimbabwean counterparts on Saturday

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa has claimed they are under no pressure at all ahead of match in the Caf on Saturday.

Malawi's champions will host their Zimbabwean counterparts at Kamuzu Stadium and Pasuwa believes his players are ready for the challenge ahead.

"Every player except for John Lanjesi, Righteous Banda and MacPhallen Ngwira has trained ahead of the clash. It won’t be an easy game considering our friends are champions of Zimbabwe and we are champions of Malawi but all in all, we are eager to do well," Pasuwa told Malawi24.com.

Pasuwa is not bothered by the quality in FC Platinum's ranks as he hopes his side is equally equipped to face the visitors.

“They have got some players from and they have recently promoted some youngsters from their reserve side and they have got a very good squad. But I also have a squad full of energetic players who are hungry for success and we will go for nothing else but the victory before facing them at their backyard in Zimbabwe," he explained.

Article continues below

“We are not under pressure though it’s always tricky to start at home because it means that you need to be at your level best to claim a result but whatever the case, we are ready."

Referee Celso Armindo Alvacao from Mozambique will officiate the match. The second leg of the match will be played on the weekend of August 23-25 at Barbourfields Stadium.