Caf Champions League: Makame admits Yanga have an uphill task to eliminate Zesco

The East African side threw away a one-goal lead to draw 1-1 with their visitors at National Stadium on Saturday

Yanga SC midfielder Abdulaziz Makame admits his side will have to fight harder in the second leg to eliminate Zesco United from the Caf .

The outfit failed to make use of their home ground advantage battling to a 1-1 draw with the Zambian side. Patrick Sibomana had given the Mwinyi Zahera led side a deserved advantage in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot, but former Yanga star Thaban Kamusoko equalized in the dying minutes to give his team a valuable away goal.

The midfielder is optimistic his team can still advance despite having a slim advantage as compared to their rivals.

"We have not given up; yes it is going to be a tough second leg for us because they [Zesco] have an away goal already," Makame told Mwanaspoti.

"As it is, we have no alternative, we have to go and put a brave fight and get a positive result to progress," he concluded.

Zesco star Kamusoko reveals he has nothing personal against Yanga and he was just aiming at helping his new employers.

"I have nothing personal with Yanga, I stayed in the team peacefully for some time but I had to do absolutely everything on the pitch to help my team [Zesco] get good results."

Yanga need a win in the second leg to advance while Zesco need a barren draw to eliminate the Tanzania outfit.