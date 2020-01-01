Caf CL: APR’s Tuyisenge reveals he won’t celebrate goal vs Gor Mahia

The Rwanda international will be meeting his former side for the first time since he left for Petro Atletico in 2019

Former striker Jacques Tuyisenge has revealed he would not celebrate should he score for APR in the Caf tie against his former team on Saturday.

Tuyisenge left Gor Mahia, after winning three titles and a , for Petro Atletico of Angola but returned to Rwanda in the previous transfer window when the army side acquired him.

The Champions League tie has offered him an opportunity to play against K’Ogalo for the first time but he has confirmed he would not celebrate should he find the back of the net.

“Personally, I will not celebrate if I score, but I am going to give it my best to win the game,” the Amavubi star told The New Times.

“It is a very important game for us because we want to take a good lead to the return leg.

“We are going to mean serious business – fighting for a win. It is going to be a special moment, and of course, accompanied by a lot of pressure.”

In a separate interview, the striker revealed he was ready for the preliminary encounter against Gor Mahia after shrugging off an injury.

“Yes, I got injured while I was with the national team Amavubi but since I arrived at the club I was put under good care. I am now in good form and I am training well,” Tuyisenge said.

“I am 100% ready to represent APR during the Saturday game.

“I will be there given that I have been exercising which means I am in good form. I have no problem now and I am sure I will be there.”

He was not involved in the midweek friendly match against Association Sportive d'Arta of Djibouti which APR won 2-0, in a game the team used to test their preparedness for the Saturday match.

“For now, I do not know what the coach’s plans are although he chose to bench me during the friendly,” he added.

“He is the one who knows why but that does not matter for me because I have to stick on what the coach plans.”

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna explained why they would not focus on Tuyisenge alone during the Kigali showdown.

“We are taking the game with a positive mindset but it is not about playing against Tuyisenge because we will be playing against the whole APR, not just one player,” Muguna stated.

“There are some dangerous players in the team and that is enough reason to focus on all of them and not just one person.”

Gor Mahia jetted out for the tie on Friday.