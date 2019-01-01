Caf Champions League: Zesco United's six outstanding players finally join the squad

The six players had not traveled earlier due to issues arising from their visas

All six Zesco United players who did not travel with the team on Tuesday, have finally joined the rest of the squad in .

The six foreign players could not travel with the first batch of players due to visa problems but have joined their teammates ahead of their preliminary round Caf match against Eswatini's Green Mamba.

"All the six players from Zesco United Football Club who were left out of the travelling contingent due to visa hitches have finally joined the rest of the squad in South Africa en route to Manzini Eswatini. The six players arrived in South Africa to join the rest of the team on Thursday evening at 18:00hrs," Zesco United confirmed on their Facebook page.

"The players are the Kenyan duo of striker Jesse Were and [defender] David Owino, DR Congo defender Marcel Kalonda, striker Umaru Kasumba, Nigerian midfielder Quadri Kola and Burundi goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa."

Meanwhile, head coach George Lwandamina will have to face Eswatini's top side without three of his players due to injuries. The three players who did not travel are midfielders Anthony Akumu and Enock Sabamukumana, as well as forward Winston Kalengo.