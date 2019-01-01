Caf Champions League: Zesco United will beat Yanga SC in Zambia – Lwandamina

The Zambian coach remains confident his side will win the return leg as they have a good record while playing at home

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has stated they will use the home ground advantage to eliminate Young African (Yanga SC) from the Caf .

The two sides played out to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam and will face off again in the return leg set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Lusaka on September 28.

Lwandamina, who once coached Yanga, has praised his Zambian side for snatching the away goal courtesy of midfielder Thabani Kamusoko and has vowed to complete the job back home.

“I know [Yanga] have the best away record and even when I was there, we used to win much away from home but we have never lost there [Zambia],” Lwandamina is quoted by Daily News.

On Saturday’s match, Lwandamina said: “We conceded first through a penalty but we were positive of the equaliser.

“[Yanga] tried to put much pressure on us, they pressed well and gave us no chance to play our style but we maintained the pace of the game.

“We knew that we had the chance to score and the goal came in the final minute. We know it will be a tough game at home, but we have a good record there and we can beat them.”

Article continues below

During the first leg, it was the Zambian side who laboured much to hit the equalising goal in the final seconds of added time courtesy of a powerful strike by Kamusoko.

The former Yanga midfielder was left unmarked inside the penalty box to brilliantly release the shot which made headlines after the game, and consequently silenced the home fans who were already on their feet waiting for the final whistle to celebrate.

But now, with the fixture tied at 1-1, a scoreless draw in Zambia will be enough for Zesco to go deep into the contest while Yanga will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.