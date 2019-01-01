Caf Champions League: Zesco United ready to face any challenge - Lwandamina

The coach affirms his team has had enough time for preparation ahead of the upcoming encounter against their Tanzanian opponents

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina is confident his team is ready for the Caf match against Yanga SC on Saturday.

Lwandamina has been leading his charges in training sessions since arriving in two days ago, and the tactician has confirmed the Zambian champions are ready to face Yanga at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam for the second round fixture.

“The team is coming from pre-season training and has gone through all the paces and has played three competitive matches,” Lwandanimina is quoted as saying by the club's Facebook page.

“We are ready to face any challenge now.”

Umaru Kasumba, who was signed in the last transfer window, scored against Green Mamba of Eswatini in the initial round of qualification and Lwandamina claims his new signings are raring to face the season.

“Just like Yanga, Zesco United have undergone some transformations with the addition of new players who are ready for any challenge,” the former Yanga coach continued.

Meanwhile, Yanga's assistant head coach Noel Mwandila has revealed they will have to face the Zambian outfit without two of their new players.

Defender Seleman Mustafa and striker David Molinga will sit out the tie.

“The team is in fine state awaiting the Saturday match but [Seleman] Mustafa and [David] Molinga will miss out because they have not been cleared by Caf,” Mwandila told Mwanaspoti.

“We have had good preparations and the hope is we win the match. Generally, we expect a very tough match but an entertaining one too.”

The return match will be played on September 27 with the aggregate winner booking a place in the group stage of the competition.