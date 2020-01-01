Caf Champions League: Zesco United must protect their integrity - Lwandamina

The Zambian giants will host Primeiro de Agosto for matchday five action as they search for an elusive win

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina has challenged players to protect the club's reputation when they face Primeiro de Agosto in a Caf match.

They are winless as the Champions League enters matchday five and Lwandamina wants the players to play for the badge against Primeiro de Agosto in Ndola.

“This is an important fixture to us whether we qualify or not and I expect a highly competitive match. Although in the recent past we have dipped in form, the boys are aware of how important this fixture is,” Lwandamina was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“We have to protect our integrity and the integrity of the club.”

“We are going into this match to play and win because you can’t go into a match to lose. We still have to fight and come out of the troubled waters because we have a big reputation to protect.

“The team will not pay attention to what will be happening in when SC face .”

Zesco United have struggled both against domestic and foreign rivals over the last few matches, an issue which concerns Lwandamina.

“This team has been consistent for the past number of years and that’s something we should be proud of. We would have loved to beat Zamalek and because they are five times African champions,” said the coach.

“Unfortunately, we faced both sides at a time when we were struggling. Even then, we created numerous chances and dominated the two encounters.”

Zesco United captain Jacod Banda echoed Lwandamina's sentiments on the need to protect the image of the club.

“It is very important to get a win because we haven’t won any match and it is important for us to protect the reputation of this football club. The morale in camp is still very high even if we have struggled in recent games and we are positive we will win.”

Primeiro de Agosto's coach Dragan Jovic insisted on the need to win in order to keep their slim chances of progressing into the knockout phase alive.

“It is going to be a good game and our team has come here to try and win. We know it is not going to be an easy game because Zesco United are a good team but we will try and get the three points,” Jovic said.

“Our group was always going to be difficult because of the composition of the teams such as TP Mazembe and Zamalek. Our aim is to get to the quarter-finals which will be determined by what transpires in tonight’s game when Zamalek face TP Mazembe.”

Primeiro de Agosto's captain Dany Masunguna revealed the desire to pick their first group win against Team Ya Ziko.

“We know it is going to be a difficult game but we are confident we are going to get the three points because that is the only way we will get to the next stage.”

The match will be played at 19:00 EAT.