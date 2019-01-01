Caf Champions League: Yanga SC's Makame asks for forgiveness

The midfielder explains how the ball ended up in the net but remains adamant the team will perform better in the second tier competition

Yanga SC midfielder Abdulaziz Makame is heartbroken with his own goal which handed Zesco United their ticket to the group stage of the Caf .

The two teams were tied at 1-1, but with a few minutes to go, the midfielder was unfortunate to guide the ball into his net, and as a result, contributed to Yanga's relegation to the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Yanga was eliminated on a 3-2 aggregate loss to the Zambian side.

The player is apologetic and has asked the fans to forgive him for the costly mistake.

"[The own goal] was my worst moment since I started playing football," Abdulaziz is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"I was surrounded by Zesco players, and I intended to reach the ball and put it out of play. I was sure the ball will go out, unfortunately, it was not the case, it ended in the back of the net. It is a very disappointing incidence, and I ask the fans to forgive me."

Makame has now urged the fans to support the former champions in their bid to perform well in the Caf CC play-offs.

"It is disappointing to drop out of the Champions League, but we have another opportunity to shine in the continent. We have to prepare well and with support from our fans, I am sure we will be successful," Abdulaziz concluded.