Caf Champions League: Yanga SC were better than the first leg – Lwandamina

The Zambian coach praises the Tanzanian side for a good display despite showing them the exit door from the competition

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has showered praise on his former club, saying they were tactically better during the second leg of the Caf match on Saturday.

The Tanzanian side missed the chance to progress into the group stage of the competition after a 2-1 defeat by Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia which turned out to be a 3-2 aggregate win.

But according to Lwandamina, Yanga played a better game than they did in the first leg in a fortnight ago.

“[Yanga] have shown improvement today [Saturday] and worked on their previous weaknesses which appeared in Dar es Salaam,” Lwandamina told reporters after the match in Zambia.

“Due to this, you saw that they were able to control the midfield such that we had to apply extra tactics to win back midfield dominance.”

Meanwhile, Yanga skipper Papy Tshishimbi said they must continue fighting hard for other upcoming matches amid early exit from the Caf competition.

“We were told that Zesco United prefer using wings to penetrate into their opponent’s territory, we tried to prevent them from causing much trouble towards our goal but in the end, good luck fell on them,” Tshishimni is quoted by Daily News.

After losing to Zesco United, Yanga will now drop into the Caf Confederation Cup and will be the only side to fly Tanzania’s flag in continental competitions following the exit of Azam FC who lost 1-0 to Zimbabwe’s Triangle FC on Saturday.

Azam lost the first leg battle 1-0 at their Azam Complex Stadium and their opponents have advanced thanks to a 2-0 aggregate win.