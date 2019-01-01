Caf Champions League: Yanga SC to miss two keys players against Zesco United

The Tanzanian side has suffered a blow as two key players are ruled out of their first leg match against the visiting Zambians on Saturday

Young African (Yanga SC) will take on Zesco United in their Caf match without two important players.

The Tanzanian side will miss the services of – Issa Bigirimana and Paul Godfrey – who did not travel with the team to Mwanza for the residential camp.

Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera confirmed on Wednesday the two players were still nursing injuries they sustained recently and will not be fit to feature in the first leg battle set for National Stadium in Dar es Saalam on Saturday.

“[Bigirimana] and [Godfrey] are yet to recover from various injuries and we will have to do without their services,” Zahera told reporters in Mwanza.

On Tuesday, Yanga continued with their preparations for the Zesco United match with a 3-0 win over second-tier side Toto Africa in a friendly.

Congolese forward David Molinga was the team’s hero after he notched two goals, a feat which impressed coach Zahera.

“I know [Molinga] will be bad news when he starts scoring goals, and I can see he has now started to find the back of the net,” Zahera continued.

On the friendly, Zahera said: “The friendly served as a beneficial warm-up for us ahead of our match against Zesco United. I know we have seen our weaknesses and we will rectify the same before the big match.”

Yanga eliminated Township Rollers of Botswana 2-1 on aggregate to advance to the next round.