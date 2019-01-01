Caf Champions League: Yanga SC to correct mistakes and eliminate Township Rollers – Dismas Ten

The Tanzanian side is happy with their friendly matches as they get ready to start their Caf campaign on Sunday

Yanga SC acting Secretary-General Dismas Ten feels the team is ready to play Botswana's Township Rollers in a Caf match on Sunday.

The Tanzanian side has been preparing for the game this season with a series of pre-season friendly games.

Last Sunday, the team played Kenyan side but neither of the two teams could get a win as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ten admits the technical bench wants to work on certain aspects of their game.

“The coach [Mwinyi Zahera] was very happy with the international friendly against Kariobangi Sharks, he was very impressed by the performance of his charges," he told IPP media.

“He now targets to make some improvements on the few mistakes noted. We are carrying a positive mind ahead of the Sunday game, we have to admit that it will be a big game, but the team is ready.”

Township eliminated Yanga from this competition last year after winning 2-1 away and recording a barren draw at home. Ten insists it will not be the same this time around.

“We are ready, this is not last season, they beat us, yes, but it is our time to correct things and eliminate them.”

Simba SC, who reached the quarter-finals last season, are the other team representing in the competition.

The first leg match against Township Rollers will be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.