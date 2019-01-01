Caf Champions League: Yanga SC should be scared of Zesco United - Lwandamina

The tactician is confident the Zambians will win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to advance

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina believes Yanga SC must be scared of playing his team at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The two teams are set to play each other in the second leg of their Caf qualifier. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in , the Zambian side need a barren draw or a victory of any kind to advance.

Lwandamina, who coached Yanga SC previously, says United have a better chance of winning at home despite Yanga's good away record.

"Yanga have a good record away, even during my time, we were doing much better away and struggle at home," the tactician told Daily News.

"Did you ask me if I am scared? Zesco have never lost an international game at Levy Mwanawasa [Stadium], don't you think they [Yanga] must be scared?"

The Zesco coach has also revealed his opponents are a changed side and have improved in a short time.

"I have been following Yanga, they have made a milestone in terms of improvement. From the team I left, it is just Yondani [Kelvin] who is remaining," Lwandamina continued.

"They have managed to rebuild a team in the shortest time possible. They pressed us to the wall but with experience, we resisted and built from the rear to equalise.

Yanga are the only Tanzania side remaining in the Caf CL following Simba SC's elimination.