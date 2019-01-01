Caf Champions League: Yanga SC punished Township Rollers mistakes – Trucha

The coach of the Botswana side blames his charges for committing mistakes which allowed the Tanzanian side to advance to the next stage

Township Rollers head coach Thomas Trucha admits his team was punished for failing to take their chances against Yanga SC in the Caf .

The Botswana side needed a barren draw or a win of any kind to advance following a 1-1 draw away in the first leg, but they were undone by a first-half strike by Juma Balinya.

The tactician is unhappy with the way his charges played especially in the first half, saying it was the turning point in the return leg fixture played in Botswana.

“After the match, I went to the dressing room to thank the players for their effort,” Trucha is quoted by Daily News.

“We applied our tactics especially in the second half where we had told them to relax, be patient and wait for the right chance. We had chances and we also had a penalty [which was saved].”

The coach feels his team did not deserve to be eliminated because it was the better side over the two legs.

“Unfortunately we did not take our chances, while Yanga took advantage of their set-piece and scored,” Trucha continued.

“They [Yanga] did not have clear chances and if you look overall over the two legs, there were times we had the advantage but we did not get the result.”

Yanga will now play Zambia's champions Zesco United in the final round of the qualifiers.