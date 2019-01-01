Caf Champions League: Yanga SC fans should rally behind Simba SC – Mogella

The former player challenges Tanzanian fans to come together and support their teams participating in Caf competitions

Former Simba SC player Zamoyoni Mogella has challenged the fans of rival team Yanga SC to support them during this weekend's Caf assignments.

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC, Azam FC, Simba SC and Yanga SC are taking part in the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup this season.

The first three teams will be at home for their return legs while Yanga will be away in Botswana against Township Rollers.

Mogella believes the teams need maximum support from Tanzanians regardless of their domestic support.

“Let Simba and Yanga fans put aside their rivalry and support our teams,” Mogella is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

“This is the first time we are having four representatives in continental competitions and we should accord them maximum support.”

Mogella has faith all the four teams will make it to the final preliminary round.

“All the teams have a chance of making it to the next round and all they need is motivation from the home fans,” Mogella continued.

“They have to feel the love and it will push them to do wonders.”

KMC will be the first of the three teams to play on Friday against Rwanda's AS Kigali.

A win will be enough to help them advance to the next round after a barren draw in the first leg.