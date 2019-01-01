Caf Champions League: Yanga SC desperate for two players to face Zesco United

The Tanzanian giants are seeking help from the African body to have two players cleared ahead of their return leg battle in Ndola

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will send a representative to Caf headquarters in Cairo to help solve the clearance of two key players David Molinga and Mustapha Seleman.

The two players missed the first leg of the Caf against Zesco United of Zambia, a match the Tanzanian side lost 1-0 in Dar es Salaam.

With the return leg coming up on September 27 and Yanga keen to advance to the next stage, the club’s official Rodgers Gumbo says they will send a representative to Cairo to help secure the clearance of the two players.

“As we speak, we are working to see if we can send someone to Cairo to help push for the players to be cleared and allowed to play against Zesco United,” Gumbo is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

“In the first leg, we missed the services of the players and since we are trailing 1-0, we need all our best players available so we can deal with Zesco United in Zambia, we are ready to pay even a fine if it will be the only way to secure their clearance.”

Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera has also urged the club management to make sure the team arrives in Zambia earlier enough to prepare for the return leg.

“It is true the coach wants the team to travel to Zambia five days earlier so they can acclimatise and also get ready for the big match,” Gumbo continued.

“We don’t have many options, we will do what the coach wants, we did the same when we travelled to Botswana and I will be happy if we manage to send the team to Zambia earlier.”