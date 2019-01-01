Caf Champions League: Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera furious despite AFC Leopards win

The Tanzanian club's coach is not happy with his charges despite securing a friendly win against Kenyan side on Sunday

Yanga SC head coach Mwinyi Zahera is not satisfied with his team's preparations ahead of the crucial Caf match against Township Rollers of Botswana.

The Tanzanian outfit was held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the continental encounter and need a win or a high-scoring draw advance to the next round.

Yanga have had two matches, against Polisi and AFC of , in preparation for the Champions League match, losing 2-0 before winning 1-0 on Sunday.

Zahera admitted the condition of the pitches in the two games was wanting and they did not give him the real picture of his charges ahead of the game this weekend.

“We have not gained anything from the two games, the condition of the pitches was pathetic and we ended up losing a player to injury,” Zahera told Mwananchi.

“We cannot prepare for important games by playing on this kind of grounds. I believe we will find better pitches in Botswana where my players can play a beautiful game and get positive results. We will employ better tactics to help us win the game.”

Yanga left the country for Gaborone on Monday, where the match against Township Rollers will be played on Friday.

Rollers will advance with a barren draw or any win after securing a scoring draw away in Dar es Salaam.