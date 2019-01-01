Caf Champions League: Yanga SC are without keeper Shikalo against Township Rollers

The Tanzanian side will miss three new signings when they play away in the Caf inter-club competition on Saturday

Yanga SC will once again miss the services of three key players when they take on Township Rollers in the return leg of the Caf .

The trio – keeper Farouk Shikalo, David Molinga and Mustapha Suleiman - missed the first leg which ended 1-1 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, .

The club's interim General Secretary Dismas Ten explains why the three are not part of Yanga's travelling party for the away match on Saturday.

“It is true, Shikalo, Suleiman and Molinga will not be part of the upcoming match because of delays by the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) to release their licenses and also their International Transfer Certificates (ITC) came late from their former clubs,” he told Daily News.

However, the club will be allowed by Caf to field the trio if they advance to the next round. According to Ten, the main aim is to get a favourable result away in Botswana.

“As of now, we are just praying for a win over Township Rollers so that we can proceed to the next stage to enable us to use the three players.”

Yanga must score away to stand a chance of advancing to the next round.