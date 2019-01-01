Caf Champions League: Yanga SC are missing Makambo - Mwaisabula

The tactician believes the forward would have scored vital goals for the Tanzanian side in the continental competition

Former Yanga SC head coach Kennedy Mwaisabula has claimed the team is missing Heritier Makambo in their striking department.

Makambo left the Tanzanian outfit for Horoya FC of Guinea and Mwaisabula claims his former side's struggles in front of goal is proof enough the DR Congo forward's services are being missed.

“The biggest mistake Yanga are doing is the failure to make maximum use of the chances they regularly create. Those chances should be giving them enough goals in every match,” Mwaisabula told Mwanaspoti.

Yanga were held by Zesco United on Saturday to a 1-1 draw in the Caf match after taking the lead in the first half and conceding in the added minutes of regular time.

“It seems they are missing [Heritier] Makambo, who with those chances would have been scoring more than two goals every other time,” he added.

Article continues below

“Makambo would have been the perfect striker Yanga needed in the Champions League where chances are hard to come by and when they come one should utilise them.

“Something the current team is failing to do.”

Makambo was the main man for Yanga last season and his 17 goals helped the team to a second-place finish.