Caf Champions League: Yanga is never scared away from home - Kabamba

The 29-year old believes the Tanzanian side is well prepared and can get a win away to advance

Yanga SC captain Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi remains optimistic the former champions will eliminate Zesco United from the Caf on Friday.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at National Stadium, a goalless draw will be enough for the Zambian outfit to advance. The skipper is aiming at guiding the Mwinyi Zahera-led side to victory which will seal their place in the next round of the competition.

"This is going to be a massive game for us, it is a do or die battle which we aim at winning," Kabamba told journalists on Tuesday.



"The preparations have been good for us and we are going for a win against [Zesco United]. They are a good side and are playing at home, but Yanga is never scared when it comes to playing away, we know what we want and nothing will stop us."

The 29-year old defensive midfielder believes Yanga are better positioned to advance despite drawing at home in the first leg.

"The 1-1 draw takes nothing away from us, remember they will be under pressure as compared to us. I am confident we will score and get the result we need to make it past this round," he concluded.

The match will be played at Levi Mwanawasa Stadium where Zesco United have dominated in Caf competitions.