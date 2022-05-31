Caf Champions League: Wydad Casablanca’s Regragui revels in 'beautiful' triumph over Al Ahly

The Moroccan top-flight side claimed a third African title after dethroning the Egyptians

Coach Walid Regragui has described Wydad Casablanca’s Caf Champions League win as ‘beautiful’ after his team silenced Al Ahly 2-0 in the final on Monday evening.

Fuelled by a deafening atmosphere at the Stade Mohammed V, the Botola side tamed the Red Devils with Zouhair El Moutaraji finding the net on two occasions.

Basking in the euphoria of his side’s victory over Pitso Mosimane’s side, the 46-year-old stated it was a great feat as Wydad silenced big teams like Zamalek, Petro Atletico de Luanda, and CR Belouizdad to claim a third African crown.

“We are very beautiful winners, and we can be proud because we managed the course without any recruitment, we won with the young players of the club,” Regragui told the Caf website.

"It was not the most beautiful final on a technical level but we put the necessary state of mind to win this trophy.

''Tonight, we had, in addition to the state of mind, the luck of the champion with beautiful goals and success.”

The former Morocco senior national team assistant coach also revealed that his wife had not wanted him to join the Wydad of Nations after leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail.

“I promised this Champions League, the first of my career, but this trophy is more the work of the players,” he continued.



“And I am happy to have been the coach who allowed Wydad to win this third title.”

Regragui was also full of praise for El Moutaraji whose goals proved to be the turning point in the keenly contested final.

"I am very happy for him because it's in front of his public, he nearly got sacked from this club once for throwing his jersey but he paid them back,” he added.

"He's a kid from the club and I think it's beautiful that a kid from the club offers [the supporters] the Champions League."

South African tactician Mosimane had argued that Al Ahly were ‘the better team’.

“The better team was the one who lost tonight,” he told the club website.

“When you play on neutral ground and equal fan attendance from both sides then you can speak about winning or losing. I think everyone who took this decision is happy now.

“Everyone is speaking about the starting line-up when we lost the match, but I would like to say that we defeated Raja with the same starting line-up."