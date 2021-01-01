Caf Champions League: Wydad Athletic Club can eliminate Simba SC - Msuva

The forward has further explained why Morocco has one of the best leagues on the continent

Taifa Star Simon Msuva believes his team Wydad Athletic Club will eliminate Simba SC if they happen to meet in the latter stages of the Caf Champions League.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi lead Group A with seven points from the three games they have played while the Moroccan heavyweights are top of Group C with maximum points from three games as well. Despite insisting the Emperor have what it takes to eliminate Mnyama, he believes the latter can go all the way to win the annual competition.

"If it happens that we meet Simba in the competition, it will be special because I will be playing a team from home," Msuva told Azam TV.

"It will be a tough game but I am sure we will emerge victorious. We will always grind results wherever we are playing.

"I follow Simba because they are representing the country. They are doing well and I take the opportunity to thank the players, the technical bench, fans and the management because they are the reason why the team is doing well.

"Now I challenge the players to continue giving their best and not let the praise they are receiving get into their heads.

"I believe with good organisation and hard work they can advance, reach the latter stages and even win the competition. It is possible."

The 27-year-old further shed light on the difference between the Botola Pro and the Tanzania Mainland League.

"Moroccan league is always ranked among the best in the continent because of their quality," Msuva continued.

"They have good infrastructure and organisation, and they have good pitches to play on.

"Back in Tanzania, we have talent, yes, but we have limited facility in terms of stadiums."

What is next for the player?

"I still have a dream of playing in Europe, I am giving my best and hope God will help me someday. My agents are working on it as well. My dreams have not ended here in Morocco."

The forward is expected to be part of the Tanzania squad that will play Equatorial Guinea and Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Taifa Stars have to win the two games to qualify for the finals in Cameroon.