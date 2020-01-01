Caf Champions League: Why Simba SC will suffer early exit – Zahera

The Congolese coach warns the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to improve their style of play or else they will not go far in the continental competition

Mwinyi Zahera has predicted Simba SC will not go far in the Caf .

Zahera, who is currently the technical director of promoted side Gwambina FC and also handled Simba's rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), was speaking after their weekend Mainland match.

During the match, Simba hammered Gwambina 3-0 with goals from striker Meddie Kagere, defender Pascal Wawa, and substitute Chris Mugalu which were enough to give them their second successive victory in the unfolding league, and are now looking settled in comparison with the two opening matches they played.

More teams

However, the Congolese coach believes the style of play Simba is exhibiting will work against them in the Champions League unless they change it quickly before the competition kicks off.

“I have watched Simba playing, they are playing well and they want to use passes, and if you look at how they played against our team [Gwambina], we managed to go with them tore to tore despite us losing in the fixture,” Zahera is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Simba have a lot of work to do to impress in the Caf competition especially because of the kind of football they are playing, when playing in Champions League, they will not be facing teams they are playing here in but will meet teams such as Tout Puissant Mazembe, and they will attack you from all angles, they don’t know about passing and will also apply force.

“If this is how Simba will play in Champions League, then they will have tough times, they will have difficulties to reach far in the competition, they need to improve on many things and make sure they also apply force all the time so that they can win matches.”

In a different interview, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroexk lauded his strikers for their good display during the last two matches and added it was working well for them ahead of the Champions League matches.

Article continues below

“It feels great that every Simba striker is now able to find the back of the net especially when he gets a chance to do so,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“We are now heading to the Caf Champions League and when I see my strikers in good form, it makes me very happy, it shows that we are ready to compete in the competition.”

Simba will carry the country’s flag in the competition for the third season in a row while Namungo FC will go for the Confederation Cup.