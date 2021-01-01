Caf Champions League: Why Simba SC stand great chance to beat FC Platinum – Manula

The Taifa Stars custodian remains positive they still have a good chance to progress despite losing the first leg away

Simba SC custodian Aishi Manula is confident they will progress to the next stage of the Caf at the expense of .

In the first meeting between the two sides, the Platinum Miners picked up a vital win after Perfect Chikwende scored the all-important goal in the 17th minute to give his side a slight advantage at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Despite trailing against the Zimbabwean champions, the Taifa Stars custodian is confident the result is reversible and it will not be an obstacle for them to qualify when the two sides clash at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, January 6.

“First of all, I know everyone knows we are trailing 1-0 so far, but obviously we still have a great chance of qualifying for the group stage by making sure we win our rematch which we will play at home here in Dar es Salaam,” Manula said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I believe the good results in our last two games have boosted our morale to win the game, and through the support of our fans and football stakeholders in the country we will qualify and go to the group stage.”

In a previous interview, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck said he was gutted to lose the away game but remained confident they can still turn the tables during the return leg meeting.

“I’m not happy with the results because we didn’t deserve to lose, we dominated the game especially in the first half but we didn’t have focus whilst attacking,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s social media pages after the game.

“They managed to score and now we have to be careful when we meet in the return leg.”

The 21-time champions came into the match hoping to get at least a draw and stand a good chance of winning the second leg at home, having qualified for the second round after a 1-0 aggregate win over Plateau United of .

On the other hand, Platinum made it to the next round after a 4-1 aggregate win after eliminating Costa De Sol of Mozambique, winning the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg played in Harare.

On Wednesday, Simba sent a warning to Platinum after demolishing Ihefu FC 4-0 in a one-sided Mainland contest, with the goals coming from Mohamed Hussein, Meddie Kagere (two), and Chris Mugalu.

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goal rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ended 1-1 meaning Songo advanced on the away goal rule.