Caf Champions League: Why North African teams dominate - Samatta and Ajayi

The ex-TP Mazembe star, who spent this season on loan at Antwerp from Fenerbahce, and the ex-Al Ahly player, discuss the success of dominant clubs

Tanzania skipper Mbwana Samatta has discussed why he thinks North African clubs have been successful in the Caf Champions League.

Clubs from the northern hemisphere have dominated the competition and have won nine of the 11 titles in the past seasons, and in this year’s final, Al Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco will square off on May 30.

"I think it is the way they oversee football," Samatta told BBC Sports.

"This could be a huge factor because they are close to Europe and this could be a way to make them similar in some aspects as to how they manage their clubs.

"We know European countries are successful. I believe their proximity to European countries has helped them."

On his part, Nigeria’s Junior Ajayi shared his opinion on why the north has been dominant.

"The fans are one of the reasons why they're always at the top of the competition," the 26-year-old said.

"I think back to my own experience, because the fans are so demanding. The pressure is on the players because you have to win every single game in the competition to get to the final.

"They don't settle for draws - even when they win, they have to win convincingly."

Ajayi won the Champions League title in 2020 with Al Ahly when they faced local rivals Zamalek and has revisited how the experience felt for him.

"Winning two times in a row was one of the best things that has ever happened to me in football," he added.

"The final against Zamalek was a very big one - it was the final of the century. When the final whistle was blown, there were tears of joy.

"[The journey] from the Cairo Stadium to my house is supposed to take a minute, but I had to spend almost five hours before I could get in my house because the whole street was so full with fans rejoicing, shouting and singing.

"The memories will live with me forever. I cannot deny the fact it is one of the greatest moments in my life."

Meanwhile, Samatta shared his experience after he emerged as the top scorer in the competition when they won the title with TP Mazembe in 2015.

"I didn't realise the magnitude until I reached the final and won the competition," he explained. "It's huge. So many people are watching, so many people follow you after winning the competition.

"It's very natural that someone is very proud when they win a championship, and winning the African Champions League is a great achievement for African players."

This year’s final will be held at Wydad Casablanca’s home ground of Mohamed V Stadium as Egyptian giants Ahly seek an unprecedented third title in a row under Pitso Mosimane, while Wydad are aiming for their third crown and a first since 2017.