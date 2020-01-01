Caf Champions League: Why Morrison missed Simba SC trip to face FC Platinum

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi left for the first meeting set to be staged in Harare with a squad of 24 players

Simba SC have confirmed the reason midfielder Bernard Morrison did not make the trip to face in the Caf on Wednesday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are due to face the platinum miners in the first leg battle at the National Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe.

However, when leaving for the first meeting, Simba announced a squad of 24 players but conspicuously missing was their Ghanaian forward, who was signed from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Simba team manager Abbas Ali has now explained the player was left behind because he is suffering from malaria.

“We don’t have Bernard [Morrison] in the squad because he is down with malaria, Abbas told reporters before the team embarked on their journey to Zimbabwe. “Right back David Kameta, will also not travel due to his assignment in the national U20 team [Ngorongoro Heroes].”

In the traveling squad, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has named new signing Taddeo Lwanga alongside striker Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, and midfielder Clatous Chama.

It was Chama who scored the away goal against Plateau United in the first round battle played away in Abuja, and Simba managed to hold them to a 0-0 draw in Dar es Salaam to advance on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

On the other hand, Platinum eliminated Costa Do Sol of Mozambique after a 4-1 aggregate win.

Simba squad:

Goalkeeper: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, and Pascal Wawa.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Chris Mugalu, Miraji Athumani, Luis Miquissone, and Ibrahim Ajibu.