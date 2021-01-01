Caf Champions League: Why Gomes & Mugalu are confident Simba SC will get positive result vs AS Vita

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be taking part in the group stage of the competition for the third time in history

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa is hopeful his charges will get maximum points as they play AS Vita in their first Group A game in the Caf Champions League at Pentecost Martyrs Stadium, Kinshasa on Friday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit are in the same group alongside defending champions Al Ahly and El-Merreikh. The Portuguese has further stated the preparations have been good and their target is to start the campaign well.

"We have prepared well and are ready to play the game," Gomes said ahead of the game.

"I have talked with the players and explained to them what I am expecting from them. We are ready and I am confident of getting a positive outcome in our first group game.

However, the 51-year-old is not expecting a walk in the park against their hosts.

"As Vita are a good team so it will not be easy, we are expecting a tough game," Gomes added.

"But I believe we will get enough chances to win the game."

Simba's Congolese forward Chris Mugalu is confident the Tanzania Mainland League champions will get a win if they stick to what they have been instructed.

"It is going to be a tough game but we are up to the task, we will give our best," the Congolese stated.

"If we follow what the coach has told us I am confident we will get a positive outcome. Simba have good players and we have prepared well for the game.

"I am urging Simba supporters to put us in prayers. DR Congo is home and when you are playing at home you have to do something exceptional."

The 21-time league champions will miss their captain John Bocco, who is injured.

Another player missing from the squad is the new signing Perfect Chikwende, who is not eligible to feature having turned out against the Msimbazi giants for FC Platinum in the second round of the competition.

Simba will be taking part in the group stage of the competition for the third time in history. After playing against AS Vita, they will return home for their second group match against Al Ahly at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on February 23.