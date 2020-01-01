Caf Champions League: When is Simba SC vs Plateau United and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg clash between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and The Peace Boys in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC and Plateau United will face off yet again in the return leg of the Caf match on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will carry the advantage going into the clash that will be staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium after they beat The Peace Boys by a solitary goal in the first meeting played at the New Jos Stadium, in Abuja on Sunday.

Last season’s player and midfielder of the year Clatous Chama was the hero for the visitors after he broke the deadlock for Simba, with a rebound after Plateau goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar parried Luis Miquissone’s effort into his path in the 54th minute for the vital away goal.

Simba are targeting to reach the semi-finals of the competition and their coach Sven Vandenbroeck is cautious that despite winning away, they still have a mountain to climb in the return leg.

“It was a tough game, against a very strong opponent who tried all tricks technically to find a goal but I congratulate my players because all 90 minutes were running to prevent them from scoring,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s social media after the match.

“I think we need to be very happy with the victory, it is a very great result [considering we won away from home] but we still haven't finished the job yet, because next week we have 90 minutes.”

With the away goal, Simba will also have another added advantage as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) allowed their fans to attend the match after Football Federation (TFF) requested for the same.

“Caf has allowed fans, up to 50% of full capacity, to attend the Caf Champions League home games and Caf Confederation Cup home games for Simba and Namungo respectively,” TFF said in a statement obtained by Goal on Saturday.

“The decision has been reached after the Federation wrote to Caf stating there is no Covid-19 threat in Tanzania. "As a result, Caf has accepted and the two teams will now have fans cheering them as specified above.”

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage of the competition after losing on the away goal rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ended 1-1 meaning Songo advanced on the away goal rule.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.

When is the Caf Champions League?

The Caf Champions League return leg clash will kick-off at 16:00 on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels December 5 16:00 Simba SC vs Plateau United Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian and home matches of the Tanzania national team, Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the eleventh largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendances for their league matches.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24 after a short illness and was the third President of the East Africa nation.

The stadium also hosted Premier League side on July 13, 2017. The Merseyside outfit played Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants in an international friendly that ended 2-1 in favour of the Toffees.

Wayne Rooney and Kieran Dowell scored for with Jacques Tuyisenge getting a consolation for K'Ogalo.