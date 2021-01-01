Caf Champions League: When is Simba SC vs FC Platinum and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the meeting between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Platinum Miners in Tanzania

Simba SC will take on in the return leg of the Caf at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

In the first meeting between the two sides, the Platinum Miners picked a vital win after Perfect Chikwende scored the all-important goal in the 17th minute to give his side a slight advantage at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on December 23.

The defeat left Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck unhappy as he maintained his side did not deserve to lose in the fixture.

“I’m not happy with the results because we didn’t deserve to lose, we dominated the game especially in the first half but we didn’t have focus whilst attacking,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s social media pages after the game.

“They managed to score and now we have to be careful when we meet in the return leg.”

The 21-time champions came into the match hoping to get at least a draw and stand a better chance of winning the second leg at home having qualified for the second round after a 1-0 aggregate win over Plateau United of .

On the other hand, Platinum made it to the next round on a 4-1 aggregate win after eliminating Costa De Sol of Mozambique, winning the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg played in Harare.

On Wednesday, Simba sent a warning to Platinum after demolishing Ihefu FC 4-0 in a one-sided Mainland contest with the goals coming from Mohamed Hussein, Meddie Kagere (2), and Chris Mugalu.

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goal rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ended 1-1 meaning Songo advanced on the away goal rule.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League return leg clash will kick-off at 16:00 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels January 6 16:00 Simba SC vs FC Platinum Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium

The national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the eleventh largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendances for their league matches.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24 after a short illness and was the third President of the East African nation.

The stadium also hosted Premier League side on July 13, 2017. The Merseyside outfit played Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants in an international friendly that ended 2-1 in favour of the Toffees.