Caf Champions League: When is Simba SC vs AS Vita Club and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the group stage duel between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Black Dolphins from DR Congo

Simba SC will take on AS Vita Club in their Group A Caf Champions League fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The Msimbazi giants secured a 1-0 win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo giants in their first group meeting on February 14, 2021, at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa with striker Chris Mugalu notching the all-important goal from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

The win set Simba on a good run in the competition as they have now played four matches and are yet to lose and are currently topping the group on 10 points, while African champions Al Ahly are second on four points, Vita Club are third on four and Sudanese outfit Al Merrikh last with one point.

After beating AS Vita, Simba returned home to beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-0, then travelled to Sudan where they secured a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh then returned home to hammer the Sudanese side 3-0 in their last match before the international break.

Simba are aware that a point will be enough to give them a quarter-final slot for the first time in the club’s history but according to coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, his main target is to help the team reach the semi-finals.

“Getting the team to that stage [semi-finals] is very possible thanks to the cooperation I get from the leaders, my assistants, and the players who are thirsty for success,” Gomes told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“If you look we are leading the group standings and we have two games left - one we will play at home against AS Vita and the other one away against Al Ahly, if we do well we can obviously finish at the top in the group stage.”

AS Vita are also aware a win against Simba will revive their chances of making it to the quarter-finals and coach Florent Ibenge has called on his charges to stay positive and do the job away from home.

“We need to win both of our remaining games against Simba and Al Merrikh of Sudan in order to advance to the quarter-finals,” Ibenge said.

“The results we have achieved have not been very good for us, but this is not the time to blame each other, all we have to do is make sure we move forward by winning the remaining matches.”

In the other group match, Al Merrikh will host Al Ahly in Khartoum with the Egyptian giants winning the first meeting 3-0 in Cairo.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League Group A clash will kick off at 16:00 on Saturday.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels April 03 16:00 Simba SC vs AS Vita Club Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, the Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the 11th-largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly drew low attendances for their league matches.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24, 2020, after a short illness and was the third President of the East African nation.