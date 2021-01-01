Caf Champions League: When is Simba SC vs Al Merrikh and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the group stage meeting between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Red Devils from Sudan

Simba SC will take on Al Merrikh in their Group A Caf Champions League fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The Msimbazi giants secured a 0-0 draw against the Sudanese outfit in their first meeting at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum a week ago and a win for the Tanzanian champions will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, before the stalemate against Al Merrikh in Sudan.

Simba have played in the group stage of the competition twice in the past but have never progressed, and they now have a chance to make history but they will have to achieve the feat without home support after Caf banned fans from attending the match owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Simba media officer Haji Manara confirmed on Saturday they had received a communication from Caf not to allow fans into the match venue.

“As we continue preparations for the game against Al Merrikh, we have received a communication from Caf via [Tanzania Football Federation] that fans will not be allowed into the stadium,” Manara told reporters.

“Only the officials and a few individuals will be allowed into the stadium for the game and all we can ask from our supporters is to pray for us from home and we will not disappoint them.

“It does not matter whether there will be fans or not because the players know how to handle the situation owing to their experience, we will give our best and I am hopeful we will get a positive outcome.”

Apart from missing fans, Simba will also be without the services of defender Pascal Wawa and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga due to suspension.

According to Simba official Abbas Selemani, the club has already received confirmation from Caf the two players have accumulated two yellow cards each and will thus not be eligible to play in the home game.

“Pascal [Wawa] and Taddeo [Lwanga] will not be part of the squad for the rematch against Al Merrikh because they have already accumulated two yellow cards,” Selemani confirmed.

The Ivorian defender has formed a strong partnership in the Simba backline with Kenyan Joash Onyango and from three matches they played, the Msimbazi giants are yet to concede a goal, while Lwanga has been the key in the midfield, combining well with Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya and Luis Miquissone.

In another group match, AS Vita will host Al Ahly at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa after the two teams fought out to a 2-2 draw in the first meeting in Cairo.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League Group A clash will kick off at 16:00 on Tuesday.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels March 16 16:00 Simba SC vs Al Merrikh Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, the Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the 11th-largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendances for their league matches.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24, 2020 after a short illness and was the third President of the East African nation.