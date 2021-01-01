Caf Champions League: When is Simba SC vs Al Ahly and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the group stage meeting between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Red Devils from Egypt

Simba SC will take on Al Ahly in the first round of their Group A Caf Champions League fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The Msimbazi giants opened their group campaign with a vital 1-0 away win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo while the African champions cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Al Merrikh of Sudan on Tuesday.

The Egyptian giants, led by South African coach Pitso Mosimane, were yet to start their group stage fixtures as they were taking part in the Fifa Club World Cup held in Qatar, where they managed to clinch a bronze medal.

For Simba, it was Congolese forward Chris Mugalu who delivered the three points after stepping up to score from the penalty spot for the 1-0 win while Al Ahly benefited from Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Walter Bwalya, and Mahmoud Kahraba goals to move top of the group, but on goal difference.

Simba coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa had admitted it will not be an easy game against the champions but remained confident they will fight to get something from the fixture.

“It is not going to be an easy game, every team needs a win and our target is to see we get a win to build on what we achieved in Congo,” Da Rosa told reporters on Friday after the team beat Biashara United 1-0 in a Mainland Premier League match.

In history, Simba and Al Ahly have met twice in the competition, and this was in the 2019 season when the Egyptian side won 5-0 at home but Simba recovered to shock them 1-0 in the return meeting in Dar es Salaam.

In the other group match, both Al Merrikh and AS Vita will face off seeking their first wins in the campaign at Al-Hilal Stadium on also Tuesday.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League first-leg clash will kick-off at 16:00 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels February 23 16:00 Simba SC vs Al Ahly Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, the Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the 11th-largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

Article continues below

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendances for their league matches.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24, 2020 after a short illness and was the third President of the East African nation.