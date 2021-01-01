Caf Champions League: When is Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the quarter-final contest between Amakhosi and Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Tanzania

Kaizer Chiefs will host Simba SC in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final clash on Saturday, May 15.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two giants from South Africa and Tanzania. Both sides will be keen to get a convincing win that will be enough to make the work easier when they clash again in the return leg set for Dar Salaam, on May 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage, where they only conceded two goals and kept four clean sheets as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

Mozambique winger Luis Miquissone - who scored a clinical goal against Al Ahly in matchday three to earn Simba a surprise 1-0 win - is expected to be the club's creative brain during the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, Petro Atletico and managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa stated after the draw was released that their target to reach the semi-finals of the competition will spur them on when they face Chiefs in the quarter-finals.

“All the teams in the competition are strong and we have a lot of respect for Kaizer Chiefs but because we are very ambitious and we also want to reach far in this competition, we are ready to play very well against [Chiefs] and reach our target,” Da Rosa told Simba Online TV.

“It is going to be a very tough match but we have the time to prepare well as our target is to go as far as we can but firstly, we have to focus on the quarter-final clash and we know it will not be easy, but with our plans and mission and targets we set earlier, we are ready to go far in this competition.”

Chiefs have had a turbulent time in the Premier Soccer League as they are winless from the time they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 and coach Gavin Hunt is under pressure to win the Champions League.

In the last three matches, they lost 1-0 against Chippa United, drew 2-2 against Bloemfontein Celtic, and then suffered a shock defeat against Dylan Kerr’s Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandela.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League quarter-final clash will kick off at 19:00 on Saturday.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels May 15 19:00 Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

FNB Stadium-Soccer City (Johannesburg):

About FNB Stadium

First National Bank Stadium or simply FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City and The Calabash, is an association football (soccer) stadium located in Nasrec, bordering the Soweto area of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The venue is managed by Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) and is the home of Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premier Soccer League as well as key fixtures for the South African national team.

It is located next to the South African Football Association headquarters (Safa House) where both the Fifa offices and the Local Organising Committee for the 2010 Fifa World Cup were housed.

Designed as the main association football stadium for the World Cup, the FNB Stadium became the largest stadium in Africa, with a capacity of 94,736. However, its maximum capacity during the 2010 Fifa World Cup was 84,490 due to reserved seating for the press and other VIPs.

The stadium is also known by its nickname “The Calabash” due to its resemblance to the African pot or gourd.

It was the site of Nelson Mandela’s first speech in Johannesburg after his release from prison in 1990, and served as the venue for a memorial service to him on December 10, 2013.

It was also the site of Chris Hani's funeral. It was the venue for the 2010 Fifa World Cup final, which was played between the Netherlands and Spain. The World Cup closing ceremony on the day of the final witnessed the last public appearance of Mandela.