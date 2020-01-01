Caf Champions League: When is Gor Mahia vs APR and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg clash between K'Ogalo and the army side set for Nairobi

and Armee Patriotique Rwandaise FC will face off yet again, this time in the return leg of Caf match on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The Kenyan champions managed to secure an away goal after they lost 2-1 in the first leg played at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Olivier Niyonzima had given the hosts an early lead in the ninth minute before Kenneth Muguna cancelled it out with a perfectly taken free kick in the 28th minute only for defender Andrew Juma to score in his own net in the second half.

But with the away goal courtesy of Muguna, K’Ogalo who will once again miss their coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves after he was disqualified by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for lacking qualified papers, they now stand a chance of advancing to the next round.

Muguna is confident they stand a good chance to qualify despite losing the first leg battle by stating as quoted by the club’s official website: “The match in Kigali is now a past chapter. We have to focus ahead on the return leg and stop talking about a match that’s already played. We recognise our mistakes and we know what to do in the return leg.”

Defender Philemon Otieno echoed Muguna’s sentiments by saying: “The team spirit is high and the away goal will motivate us. We expect to give our very best in the return leg at home. We know if we win that match, it will give us a good platform to start off the season on a high.”

The record Kenyan champions have been participants in Africa’s club premier tournament in the last four seasons but they have not managed to reach the exclusive group stages.

Gor Mahia have been in the competition in the last four season but have always found it hard to advance further and their last attempt, in 2019, was ended by ’s USM Alger.

The Algerian outfit picked up two victories against K’Ogalo and the two defeats came at a time Gor Mahia were strained financially as they operated without a sponsor.

It is the same case with APR - they have dominated their game in Rwanda but it has not been the same case at continental level. They have never made it to the group stage of the Champions League either.

Posta coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will once again handle the side.

When is the Caf Champions League?

The Caf Champions League return leg clash will kick-off at 16:00 on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels December 5 16:00 Gor Mahia vs APR NONE

Where is the Caf Champions League?

Nyayo Stadium (Nairobi):

About Nyayo Stadium

Nyayo National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Nairobi, .

It is located at the square of Mombasa Road, Langata Road, and the Aerodrome Road and it is approximately two kilometers from the City Center, directly opposite Nairobi Mega Mall, formerly known as Nakumatt Mega.

The stadium was built in 1983 for a capacity of 30,000. It is currently used mostly for football matches with giants AFC playing most of their home games at the venue.

The stadium is also used for athletics, swimming, and various ceremonies most common of which are national holiday celebrations.

Other facilities at the Nyayo Stadium include a gymnasium and a 50-metre swimming pool, rugby union club Mwamba RFC used Nyayo Stadium for home games.

The main stadium, holding 30,000 people and a Fifa-approved standard-size football pitch, also contains floodlights, two VIP lounges, a boardroom, and an internet-enabled media centre.

The stadium, which has also been used to host concerts, public holiday celebrations, public rallies, meetings, and crusades, was reopened two months ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta after it was closed for over three years to undergo renovation work.